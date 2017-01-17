Airport shooting raises security questions, but no answers yet by Broward or feds

4:21 Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown Pause

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

1:35 Delta check-in line at MIA longer than usual due to shifting of flights from FLL

2:14 Actress Kate del Castillo a voice for Lolita

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

1:02 South Florida women head to anti-Trump march in D.C.

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration