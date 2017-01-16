Fort Lauderdale airport gunman owned multiple weapons in Puerto Rico

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

1:39 The last day of the circus in Miami

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:44 Deadly attack on festival goers at Mexican resort nightclub

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins