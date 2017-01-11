Fifth victim of Fort Lauderdale airport shooting is identified by authorities

A woman from Ohio has been identified as the fifth person who died in Friday’s mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, Broward officials said Wednesday evening.
Mary Louise Amzibel, 69, a resident of Ohio, is the fifth victim, authorities said. Nothing more is known about her at this time.
The county also confirmed the names of the other four people who died in the shooting. Alaskan resident Esteban Santiago has been charged in the shootings.
The other four people who died are:
▪ Shirley Wells Timmons, 70, from Ohio, who with her husband, Steve, was on their way to a family cruise leaving for Port Everglades.
▪ Michael John Oehme, 57, from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who with his wife, Kari, flew to Fort Lauderdale from Omaha, Nebraska, for their annual cruise.
▪ Olga M. Woltering, 84, from Marietta, Georgia, with with her husband, Ralph, flew into Fort Lauderdale for a cruise with their children, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
▪ Terry Michael Andres, 62, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, who had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale to take a cruise with his wife.
“It was Broward County’s intent to officially release the names of all the victims at the appropriate time, with respect for the family’s wishes and in accordance with state and federal laws. However, the media’s persistence in demanding the names has hastened the release of this limited information as required by law,’’ said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief.
