Increase airport security, Florida’s Sen. Bill Nelson says

In the afternmath of last week’s shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport., U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, has called for an increase in airport security.
Nelson made the suggestion during his opening remarks Wednesday at the Commerce Committee’s confirmation hearing for Elaine Chao, the president-elect’s nominee to be the next Secretary of Transportation. The Commerce Committee oversees the Federal Aviation Administration.
“While we’ve made some progress in last year’s FAA bill to double the number of the VIPR teams, the dog teams, and bolster the screening of airport workers, this tragic shooting serves as reminder that our work to improve airport security remains a constant challenge,” Nelson said. “This year’s FAA reauthorization bill, that we will have to take up, could be a good place to start if more needs to be done to prevent similar tragedies from occurring."
He urged Congress "to continue exploring ways to protect the traveling public in light of this tragic incident."
Nelson was the first government official to reveal to the media that the gunman was carrying a military ID that identified him as Esteban Santiago.
Comments