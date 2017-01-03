Python vs. Gator: Rare video captures battle to the death

A relaxing bike ride in Big Cypress turned into a wildlife sighting like no other for one Palm Beach Post reporter.
Joe Capozzi heard a series of splashes on Dec. 21 and — thankfully — he filmed what he found. He saw the feet and belly of a six-foot alligator splashing in and out of the water. Before long, it became clear the gator was being strangled by a Burmese Python more than twice its size.
As Capozzi watched, occasionally switching the camera on and off, he saw Florida’s native predator decisively lose to the invasive reptile the state spends a significant amount of dollars and hours combating.
The last time a gator and a python went to battle in South Florida, the 13-foot snake ended up split in two with the six-foot gator’s tail and hind legs poking out of the python’s busted belly.
