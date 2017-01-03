Broward County

January 3, 2017 1:59 PM

Python vs. Gator: Rare video captures battle to the death

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

A relaxing bike ride in Big Cypress turned into a wildlife sighting like no other for one Palm Beach Post reporter.

Joe Capozzi heard a series of splashes on Dec. 21 and — thankfully — he filmed what he found. He saw the feet and belly of a six-foot alligator splashing in and out of the water. Before long, it became clear the gator was being strangled by a Burmese Python more than twice its size.

Read More: Coconut Grove man wants to keep his cookie- and pizza-loving gator

As Capozzi watched, occasionally switching the camera on and off, he saw Florida’s native predator decisively lose to the invasive reptile the state spends a significant amount of dollars and hours combating.

Read More: Rambo the pet alligator to stay home with his human mom

The last time a gator and a python went to battle in South Florida, the 13-foot snake ended up split in two with the six-foot gator’s tail and hind legs poking out of the python’s busted belly.

Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows cracker and cookie heist

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos