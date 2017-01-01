Cyclist in bike lane but was still victim in fatal hit-and-run crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a driver who fatally hit a cyclist and sped away from the scene.
At about 7:30 Sunday morning, the driver of an older-model white car hit 50-year-old Christopher Mohr as he rode his bike along State Road 84 just east of the intersection at Indian Trace in Weston. Mohr, who was riding in the bike lane, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and died from his injuries.
Investigators said that the car will likely have damage on the front passenger-side headlight and windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 954-321-4842 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
