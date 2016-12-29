Fists fly during mall brawl between customer and employee at Sawgrass Mills

A woman visiting from Switzerland showed no neutrality about her desire to get into the Steve Madden shoe store at Sawgrass Mills mall. And she used a bottle of water to emphasize her desire.
That set off a mall brawl at the Sunrise shopping complex that may not have been as big as others around the country, but just as intense.
Video by 940WINZ sports talk radio host Andy Slater shows the confrontation between the woman and a Steve Madden employee around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Slater said the store had closed because of a computer malfunction. Several customers stood outside while others finished business inside.
After the door opened to let the last customers out, Slater’s video picks up the woman standing in the doorway, demanding answers from a male employee. The employee asks her to back out of the doorway and his personal space.
“I’ll explain it to you when you back away from my face,” he says.
When she refuses, he asks again while pushing with the back of his left hand on her right shoulder.
“Don’t push! Don’t push!” the woman says.
Still standing so the door couldn’t close, the woman asks him what’s happening. Someone off camera says they’ve been waiting 35 minutes (Was it the 70 percent off table of shoes? The $29.99 table?).
“Answer me!” the woman demands while refusing to move so he can close the door. He tells her he’ll call the authorities.
I...don’t ... care! I know my rights!” she replies.
A female store employee on the phone stood behind the male employee, her left hand in the palms-forward, “halt” position but only waist high. The customer trying to get in then reaches behind the male employee to the female employee’s left arm.
Then it’s on.
The women briefly fling arms at each other across the male employee. The female employee connects with a light slap while the Swiss woman uses her reach to empty a bottle of Evian on the female store employee. The female employee comes out of the store with an overhand right to the head that rocks the customer back a couple of steps.
The customer approaches again and is hit again before co-workers pull the store employee back.
Sunrise police said it was a case of simple battery and neither woman is pressing charges.
In a statement, the Steve Madden company is investigating the incident.
“Steve Madden is committed to a culture of mutual respect, and we are in the process of thoroughly investigating the events that led to this unfortunate incident. We look forward to providing updates once we have completed our investigation.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments