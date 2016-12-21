Broward County

December 21, 2016 3:47 PM

Arrest made in robbery-turned-homicide

Fort Lauderdale police say they’ve arrested a murder suspect after resistance proved fatal in a Monday armed robbery.

Guadalupe Urquila, 33, of Fort Lauderdale was leaving a Shop-n-Save at 1000 NW Fifth Ave. when a robber approached him, police said.

Urquila fought the robbery attempt, but wound up getting shot several times. He eventually died at Broward Medical Center.

Charged with the crime is 17-year-old Zavion Alahad, also of Fort Lauderdale. Alahad faces one count of murder.

