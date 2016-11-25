Gator takes a bite out of duck hunter in the Everglades

Duck hunter in the Everglades. Gator in his turf. Guess what happens next?
The alligator bit the still unidentified 50-year-old duck hunter on the left thigh in the Florida Everglades while he was hunting Friday afternoon.
“He was walking through the area when he bumped into an 8- to 10-foot alligator and must have startled him,” said Mike Jachles, spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. “The gator bit him in the left side, was mostly a flesh wound and didn’t seem to go to muscle tissue or bone — so he was lucky in that regard.”
The man, from Coral Springs, was hunting ducks in the Holey Lane Wildlife Management Area, in western Broward County. After he was bitten, an off-duty firefighter helped treat him and got him to the median of Mile Marker 38 of U.S. 27. He was met there by a rescue team from Broward Sheriff Office and airlifted by helicopter to Broward Medical Center.
Holey Land is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is investigating the incident.
No word on whether the hunter bagged any ducks.
