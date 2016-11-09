Feds bust dozens on gun and drug offenses

Federal agents busted about 24 suspects in Broward County early Wednesday, charging them with gun- and drug-trafficking offenses.
Those arrested in the predawn round-up are among 30 defendants charged with violent crimes, authorities said. Many of them are members of gangs in the Pompano Beach area and have criminal histories.
The defendants are expected to have their first appearances in federal court in Fort Lauderdale later Wednesday or in the coming days. At least a half-dozen other defendants are still at large.
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and U.S. Marshals Service made the arrests and conducted searches in the north Broward area.
Agents confiscated dozens of unlawful weapons and rounds of ammunition, along with drugs.
Jay Weaver: 305-376-3446, @jayhweaver
