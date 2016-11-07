Broward County

November 7, 2016 3:18 PM

20 kids fall ill at preschool

By David J. Neal

More than 20 kids at a Lauderhill preschool have been sickened for an unknown reason, according to Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy.

The kids attended Ave Marie Friends Preparatory School, 5801 NW 19th St.

