20 kids fall ill at preschool

More than 20 kids at a Lauderhill preschool have been sickened for an unknown reason, according to Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy.
The kids attended Ave Marie Friends Preparatory School, 5801 NW 19th St.
Units on scene preschool 5801 NW 19 St. 20+children sick unkn cause, #level 3 MCI. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/fTs4a8c7Qe— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) November 7, 2016
#breaking— Michael Seiden (@SeidenLocal10) November 7, 2016
Parent rushes to the scene , as first responders head into the daycare w/stretcher pic.twitter.com/9GLaBYVww8
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments