Spirit flight from Fort Lauderdale delayed after bomb scare

A Spirit Airlines flight from Miami to Dallas was delayed when a bomb scare led to the evacuation of passengers.
Flight 971 was scheduled to take off Sunday night. The flight departed early Monday and landed at Dallas-Fort Worth without incident before 6 a.m.
A video posted on Facebook indicated the threat was delivered on the phones of two fellow passengers. Another man saw the message and alerted flight attendants. Broward sheriff’s deputies then boarded the plane and removed the men, according to reports.
