Broward judge to quickly rule on marijuana ballot case

A Broward judge said Tuesday she will rule quickly on a case related to ballots that omitted the medical marijuana amendment to the state constitution, but she appeared to be satisfied with steps election officials had taken to remedy the situation.
Norm Kent, on behalf of NORML of Florida, a group that supports reforming marijuana laws, filed suit last week after elections officials verified that two Oakland Park voters received ballots that omitted Amendment 2, a statewide question about allowing the use of marijuana for medical reasons.
“We are not prepared to sacrifice a single vote or a single ballot,” Kent told Broward Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips during a one-hour emergency hearing Tuesday morning. “We have an election two weeks away where every vote counts without knowledge of the extent or breadth of the error.”
Burnadette Norris-Weeks, an attorney who appeared on behalf of Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, told the judge that only two absentee ballots omitted the marijuana question. So far, elections officials have opened about 20,000 absentee ballots and found no other ones that are missing the question.
Those hired by Snipes to open ballots on Monday were instructed to raise their hand if they found a ballot that omitted the question and none did, Norris-Weeks said. And the media and advocates for the amendment were allowed to observe the process. (Left unsaid: observers were only allowed to watch for about 40 minutes on the first day.)
No one “reported any other irregularities with Amendment 2 on the ballot,” she said. “This is a limited situation, that is what it is.... We do not anticipate other issues with this.”
Last week, Snipes verified that Anne and Steve Sallee of Oakland Park had received ballots that did not have the medical marijuana question. That raised alarm bells and questions about how many additional ballots could have omitted the question.
Snipes said at a press conference Friday that she believed that the two voters received test ballots created by her office when it recoded the ballots for Oakland Park after a candidate dropped out. That test ballot omitted the medical marijuana question and Snipes’ office didn’t catch that error. Test ballots are not supposed to be sent to voters but somehow they were. Snipes said that at a maximum her office made seven of those test ballots.
Norris-Weeks argued that Kent failed to prove irreparable harm to voters since the two voters were given replacement ballots.
But lawyers for NORML argued that Snipes should explain how the faulty ballots were mailed out and that unanswered questions remain about the extent of the problem and how it happened.
“I’m happy it's not as widespread as we feared it might be,” Kent’s law partner, Russell Cormican, told the judge. However, he added, the problem is “the fact they don’t seem to really know how many of these faulty ballots they created.”
The judge asked Norris-Weeks if Snipes had taken any proactive steps such as posting of signs at early voting sites to remind voters to check their ballots to ensure they contain all the amendments.
It does not appear that such signs have been posted. Lawyers for the plaintiffs said that they would view that as an appropriate remedy.
Phillips seemed satisfied with the steps Snipes’ office had already taken.
“They are telling me they remedied the situation by going through each and every ballot to make sure Amendment 2 is on there,” she said.
If that process does not continues, Phillips said she would hold another hearing quickly in the future.
Phillips said she would issue a ruling “quickly.”
One voter at an early-voting site, ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale, also had a problem with a faulty ballot Monday.
Debbi Ballard told the Miami Herald she complained that her ballot was missing Amendment 2 and that a poll worker confirmed that it was missing the amendment and gave her a new ballot. Snipes’ spokeswoman, Tonya Edwards, told the Herald that it was a printing error caused by humidity. Edwards said that the initial ballot did actually include Amendment 2 but it was difficult to see it.
Polls show the medical marijuana amendment is likely to be approved by voters.
