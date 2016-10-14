Two men shot outside Davie barber shop

Two men were shot outside a Davie barber shop Friday afternoon, said police, who did not release the conditions of the two men.
The shootings happened near the Top Notch Barbershop at 4274 Davie Rd. around 1:45 p.m., the Sun Sentinel said.
According to Davie police sergeant Mark Leone, the fight began inside and then spilled outside where the shooting took place. The men were taken to the trauma center of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
The shooter took off in a white Lexus. Nearby elementary schools were put on lockdown.
The investigation is still open and no names had been released.
Police ask anyone with information to call 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers, at 954-493-8477. That organization accepts anonymous tips and pays up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
