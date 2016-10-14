Youth football coach shot and killed during practice in Fort Lauderdale

A youth football coach was shot and killed during a practice session at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale Thursday night, police said.
Fort Lauderdale Police told local TV news stations that shots were fired in the parking lot of the field at about 8:45 p.m. but did not release the name of the victim.
Children were reportedly still on the field but none were injured.
The victim, a coach in the youth football league, died en route to the hospital, WSVN-7 reported.
The shooter has not been found or identified.
“We received calls of a shooting and a black male, adult, was the victim,” Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Tracy Figone told the station. “He was shot multiple times by a suspect. All we know on the suspect right now is that he is a black male. He fled the area.”
At the time, detectives were uncertain if an argument or other altercation sparked the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
