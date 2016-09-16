BSO union asks deputies to not escort Dolphins until players stand for anthem

The Dolphins will open up with their first home game of the season next week against the Cleveland Browns. The question is will the Broward Sheriff’s Office be escorting them to the game?
The controversial protest by Miami Dolphins players to not stand during the national anthem took another turn Friday as Broward County’s deputies take a stand of their own against the hometown team.
“We’ve asked the deputies and the Broward Sheriff’s Office not to do the details anymore,” said Jeffery Bell, the president of the International Union of Police Associations, Local 6020.
The BSO union is asking for team-sponsored police escorts to stop until the team forces players to stand for the anthem.
“I respect their right to have freedom of speech. However, in certain organizations and certain jobs you give up that right of your freedom of speech temporary while you serve that job or while you play in an NFL game,” Bell said.
The demands come as Dolphin players have come under fire, literally. A group of fans burned team gear on Thursday.
Players have been left trying to explain themselves.
“They say it’s not time to do this. Then when is the time? It’s never the time in someone else’s eye,” running back Arian Foster said.
Three of the four players who took a knee during the Sept. 11 game against the Seahawks are leaning toward standing this weekend against the Patriots.
The union says it’s a step in the right direction.
“I can only imagine the public outcry if a group of police officers refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance or if we turned our back for the American flag for the national anthem. There would be a public outcry and internal affairs complaints a mile long on that,” Bell said.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office had no comment Friday night.
Miami-Dade police did; they also provide security for the Dolphins’ games.
They said they “have contractual obligations with Hard Rock Stadium to provide public safety. The safety of our residents and visitors is our primary concern.”
