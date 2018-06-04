Identity of baby found in inlet remains a mystery. She was about 14 days old, cops say.

An artist's rendering of what the baby found in Boynton Beach Inlet Friday probably looked like during her short life was released Monday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Also, the PBCSO stated the baby was no more than 2 weeks old.

PBCSO knows little about the child, found by an off-duty Boynton Beach fire rescue worker around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff Steven Stravelli told the Associated Press the baby could've been on a boat that was ferrying immigrants from Cuba, Haiti or other parts of the Caribbean, placed in the water by a wader or thrown into the water from a bridge.

Anyone who believes they might know something about this child can call 561-688-4155 or email hamiltonc@pbco.org.