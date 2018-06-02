This South Florida deputy's social media posts were so offensive that he has been fired

What hath Roseanne wrought?
Apparently, she was not the first person with a public profile to tweet a photo of a black woman alongside a reference to the 1968 film classic, "The Planet of the Apes."
The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office has fired deputy Jason Van Dusen for a series of offensive social media posts dating back to 2013, the Palm Beach Post reported Saturday.
In one of the posts — deleted, along with his Twitter account that was under an assumed name, @angrythrashdude — Van Dusen was accused of posting a photo of former First Lady Michelle Obama next to an image of an "Apes" character.
On Tuesday, ABC fired actress Roseanne Barr from the popular revived sitcom that bears her name after she tweeted that former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett was the product of Muslim brotherhood and "The Planet of the Apes."
Van Dusen's posts, which also included a slight to Muslims in December 2015 when he allegedly tweeted "I'd say we have more of a Muslim problem that a gun problem" after Tashfeen Malik and her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, slaughtered 14 people in a commando-style assault on a San Bernardino, California health department.
Prior to his dismissal Saturday, Van Dusen had been suspended before over his social media posts, NBC6 reported.
In one 2015 exchange with a Twitter user who identified herself as Ms. K whose avatar was that of a young black woman, he allegedly responded, "and a new contender arises!" to her tweet that suggested police brutality: "Reminder — if I die in Police Custody, I did not kill myself."
The posts came to the attention of Palm Beach Sheriff's Department when Everett Stern, founder and intelligence director of Tactical Rabbit, a Pennsylvania-based private intelligence agency, uncovered them and tipped off detectives, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Van Dusen was placed on administrative leave for two days in 2014 over alleged posts of "inappropriate images and racial comments" on social media. He was suspended again on March 1.
Stern, the Palm Beach Post reported, sent a complaint in February to Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw that read that he had "never heard of a law enforcement officer post(ing) such an extreme level of racist remarks against African Americans, Muslims, Jews, and Women."
On Memorial Day, as word of Van Dusen's suspension over social media content spread, Stern posted a message and story link on his Tactical Rabbit Facebook page:
"I have the highest respect for law enforcement and the case mentioned above is rare," he wrote. "99.9% of police officers are NOT like the officer depicted in this story. I am honored that my team and I got this particular officer off the streets as this police officer does NOT represent the law enforcement community.
"Tactical Rabbit and I are in full support of the police and I am thankful for the risks the good officers take to protect the American Public."
