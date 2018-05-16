He caught the world's worst drug traffickers. Now Dick Gregorie is ready to hang it up.

SHARE COPY LINK After 42 years of putting away some very big bad guys, 70-year-old Dick Gregorie will retire from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida on May 26 José A. Iglesias

After 42 years of putting away some very big bad guys, 70-year-old Dick Gregorie will retire from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida on May 26 José A. Iglesias