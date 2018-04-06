Hialeah’s ‘junkyard millionaire’ and his son charged in Opa-locka corruption case

An already convicted businessman known as Hialeah’s “junkyard millionaire” and his son have been charged with paying bribes to an Opa-locka politician and a city lobbyist to obtain a towing contract, according to federal law enforcement sources.
Raul Sosa Sr. and Raul Sosa Jr. were charged with paying thousands of dollars to a former city commissioner, Luis Santiago, and the lobbyist, who is not identified in an indictment that was unsealed Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The lobbyist is believed to be Dante Starks, who has not been charged in the long-running corruption investigation at Opa-locka City Hall.
The charges against the Sosas are the latest in the bribery conspiracy probe, and suggest that Starks could be the next target in the five-year-old case.
The Sosa family has a history of trouble with the law. Two years ago, Raul Sosa Sr. and his wife, Maura, went to prison for tax evasion on millions of dollars in income from his Hialeah tow-truck and scrap-metal business. The company, Accion 1 Auto Sales, raked in almost $29 million in revenue from 2004-08, but the Sosas were hiding much of that income from the federal government by reporting only a fraction of their actual sales during the five-year period.
The Sosas, convicted at trial of defrauding the Internal Revenue Service for failing to report at least $4.5 million in business profits, were sentenced to prison terms of 6 1/2 and 4 years, respectively. The couple, who formerly lived in Miami Springs, owed $1.5 million in federal income taxes.
The Sosa’s connection to the Opa-locka corruption probe was through Santiago, the now-convicted commissioner. In February, Santiago was sentenced to more than four years in prison after providing inside information to authorities about Starks, the influential lobbyist, and other targets of the probe, including the Sosas.
Last year, Santiago admitted accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from local businessmen in need of permits, and sharing that cash with other Opa-locka officials, including a former city manager now imprisoned. The businessmen were actually were working undercover for the FBI.
Santiago’s sentencing was initially set for last March, but he cut a plea deal on a single bribery conspiracy charge and ever since has secretly helped federal agents and the U.S. attorney’s office build their investigation against Starks, who is close to Mayor Myra Taylor.
Santiago, 56, could eventually get less time in prison if federal prosecutors recommend a reduction for “substantial assistance” in the corruption investigation to U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, who imposed a 51-month sentence. In a court filing, Assistant U.S. Atttorney Edward Stamm said that “once his cooperation is completed, the government will evaluate it in its entirety and will make a final decision on the matter.”
Santiago’s defense attorney, Roderick Vereen, obtained a delay in his client’s surrender to prison authorities because of his ongoing assistance. The former commissioner is scheduled to start his prison term on Aug. 23.
Santiago, who was elected to the commission in 2012 but was defeated four years later, admitted in his guilty plea early last year that he plotted with other top officials and employees to pocket up to $40,000 in bribes in a scheme that shook down several local business owners and corrupted nearly every level of the city’s financially troubled government.
Santiago must pay back the bribes he took from the undercover businessmen. A restitution hearing is set for May 22.
Santiago was the fourth defendant to plead guilty in the long-running FBI probe of Opa-locka City Hall corruption. Santiago lost his city commission seat after a series of Miami Herald stories reported that he was the main target of the probe of an extortion scheme involving payoffs for official favors. The one-term commissioner, who surrendered to FBI agents in late December 2016 on the bribery charge, is the only politician to be convicted so far.
The other three defendants who have pleaded guilty in the Opa-locka case are former City Manager David Chiverton, who was sentenced to three years in prison; ex-Public Works supervisor Gregory Harris, who received a three-year probationary sentence, and Demetrius Corleon Taylor, the son of Opa-locka Mayor Myra Taylor, who was sentenced to 10 months.
