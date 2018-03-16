Firm behind gold-fueled, Miami-based money-laundering racket fined $15 million

A Dallas-based company pleaded guilty Friday to failing to maintain an anti-money-laundering program to stop billions of dollars in illegally mined and smuggled gold from being exported from South America to Miami for refining in the United States.
In a plea deal, Elemetal LLC now faces a five-year probationary sentence and must pay a fine of $15 million in cash and gold in an agreement with federal prosecutors.
The company was a central focus of the recent Miami Herald investigative series Dirty Gold, Clean Cash, which exposed the links between Miami’s gold industry and the ruination of wide swaths of South American rainforest where illegal gold mining flourishes.
The jointly proposed fine in the plea deal still has to be approved by a federal judge at a May 24 sentencing hearing.
“No matter what I do, Elemetal cannot withdraw its guilty plea,” U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno told Elemetal’s lawyer in Miami federal court. “Do you understand?”
Elemetal’s defense attorney, Christopher Pace, who was joined by the company’s general counsel, Trey Gum, acknowledged that the judge will have final say on the joint agreement.
At Friday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco Maderal said that Elemetal “willfully failed to develop, implement and maintain an [anti-money laundering program] reasonably designed to prevent Elemetal from being used to facilitate money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities.”
Elemetal’s guilty plea follows the convictions of a trio of Elemetal’s precious-metals dealers who bought billions in illegally mined and smuggled gold from drug-trafficking organizations based in Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Colombia. The three employees — Samer Barrage, 40, Juan Granda, 36, and Renato Rodriguez, 42 — worked for Elemetal’s Miami subsidiary, NTR Metals, and they were sentenced between six and seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a $3.6 billion money launder conspiracy last year.
At their January sentencings, another federal judge, Robert Scola, pointed out that the money-laundering offense was an “extremely serious crime.” Scola emphasized the “harm” of the crime itself, saying their wrongdoing contributed to the deforestation of the Amazonian rainforest and the poisoning of workers and the environment. Miners who work in the gold mines of remote jungles regularly use toxic mercury to extract gold from rock, a process that pollutes waterways, fish and people.
Scola declared that their wrongdoing caused “societal damage in South America.”
