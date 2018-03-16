Firm behind gold-fueled, Miami-based money-laundering racket fined $15 million

151 NTSB arrives to investigate the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Pause

36 This is what the FIU pedestrian bridge looked like while it was being installed

73 Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge

38 Firefighters climb onto the rubble of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

72 What the scene at the FIU bridge collapse looks like morning after

98 Detective Jenna Méndez on the scene of the FIU bridge collapse

15 Video circulating online shows moment FIU bridge collapses on SW 8th St.

38 Florida Governor Rick Scott arrives at hospital

79 Miami FIU bridge collapse: 10 in trauma center