More Videos

911 caller: Stoneman Douglas is being 'shot up' 49

911 caller: Stoneman Douglas is being "shot up"

Pause
Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Police respond to double shooting in north Miami-Dade 52

Police respond to double shooting in north Miami-Dade

Miami police search for package thief 37

Miami police search for package thief

1 killed, 1 injured in Kendall shooting 73

1 killed, 1 injured in Kendall shooting

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas 28

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 101

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM 52

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM

911 operator tries to make sense of a call made to the emergency system where the caller is whispering that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was being "shot up" before the line abruptly goes dead. The call is an excerpt of a bundle of calls released by Coral Spring Police Department. Coral SPring Police Department
911 operator tries to make sense of a call made to the emergency system where the caller is whispering that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was being "shot up" before the line abruptly goes dead. The call is an excerpt of a bundle of calls released by Coral Spring Police Department. Coral SPring Police Department

South Florida

Parkland Shooting 911 calls, police records released by sheriff’s office

By David Smiley, Charles Rabin And David Ovalle

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

crabin@miamiherald.com

dovalle@miamiherald.com

March 08, 2018 03:36 PM

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released a collection of 911 calls made after a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School stormed onto campus with an AR-15 and opened fire, killing 14 teenagers and three adults.

The release, made in response to a slew of media requests for information under Florida’s public records laws, included just 10 of the 81 calls received by the sheriff’s Regional Communications 911 operators. One of the released calls was made from inside the school. The remainder were made by people relaying information they’d heard second- and third-hand, according to the sheriff’s office.

Calls to Coral Springs police, who operate their own call center, were not included in the release.

The calls can be heard here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Broward Sheriff’s Office also released reports and notes related to calls for service at addresses linked to shooter Nikolas Cruz between January 2010 and February of this year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

911 caller: Stoneman Douglas is being 'shot up' 49

911 caller: Stoneman Douglas is being "shot up"

Pause
Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Police respond to double shooting in north Miami-Dade 52

Police respond to double shooting in north Miami-Dade

Miami police search for package thief 37

Miami police search for package thief

1 killed, 1 injured in Kendall shooting 73

1 killed, 1 injured in Kendall shooting

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas 28

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 101

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM 52

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM

911 caller: Stoneman Douglas is being "shot up"

View More Video