Parkland Shooting 911 calls, police records released by sheriff’s office

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released a collection of 911 calls made after a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School stormed onto campus with an AR-15 and opened fire, killing 14 teenagers and three adults.
The release, made in response to a slew of media requests for information under Florida’s public records laws, included just 10 of the 81 calls received by the sheriff’s Regional Communications 911 operators. One of the released calls was made from inside the school. The remainder were made by people relaying information they’d heard second- and third-hand, according to the sheriff’s office.
Calls to Coral Springs police, who operate their own call center, were not included in the release.
The calls can be heard here.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office also released reports and notes related to calls for service at addresses linked to shooter Nikolas Cruz between January 2010 and February of this year.
