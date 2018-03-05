A billboard calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment will soon tower over Interstate 95 from March 19 to April 15— about two miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach. The billboard is being funded by Mad Dog PAC.
A billboard calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment will soon tower over Interstate 95 from March 19 to April 15— about two miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach. The billboard is being funded by Mad Dog PAC. Mad Dog PAC
A billboard calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment will soon tower over Interstate 95 from March 19 to April 15— about two miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach. The billboard is being funded by Mad Dog PAC. Mad Dog PAC

South Florida

Billboard calling for Trump’s impeachment will go up near his Mar-a-Lago resort

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 05, 2018 09:35 PM

A billboard calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment will soon be propped up near his resort Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach.

The sign, which says: “Impeachment now, Make America America Again!” will tower over Interstate 95 from March 19 to April 15— about two miles from Trump’s property on East Shannondale Road, according to Mad Dog PAC, the left-wing organization that’s funding the sign.

The political action committee is known for installing controversial billboards across the country that target Republican politicians.

Recently the organization funded one in Pensacola that read, “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement to CBS 12, Mad Dog PAC founder Claude Taylor, a former Clinton staffer, said Trump is “unfit, ill-prepared, and unstable.”

But not everyone agrees with Taylor. One Twitter user told America to “grow up.”

More Videos

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers 95

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers

Pause
Parents of Parkland school shooting victims implore Florida legislators to 'take action' 202

Parents of Parkland school shooting victims implore Florida legislators to 'take action'

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer 67

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in Sunrise 22

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in Sunrise

25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne 42

25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne

Sharks migrate to Florida, but numbers are fewer this year 85

Sharks migrate to Florida, but numbers are fewer this year

David Beckham talks about his plans of developing a stadium in Overtown 102

David Beckham talks about his plans of developing a stadium in Overtown

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men 66

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine 22

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser 140

Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters marched from Trump Towers in West Palm Beach to the bridge crossing to Mar-a- Lago Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. President Donald Trump was in town for the Red Cross Ball. Alex Harrisaharris@miamiherald.com

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers 95

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers

Pause
Parents of Parkland school shooting victims implore Florida legislators to 'take action' 202

Parents of Parkland school shooting victims implore Florida legislators to 'take action'

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer 67

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in Sunrise 22

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in Sunrise

25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne 42

25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne

Sharks migrate to Florida, but numbers are fewer this year 85

Sharks migrate to Florida, but numbers are fewer this year

David Beckham talks about his plans of developing a stadium in Overtown 102

David Beckham talks about his plans of developing a stadium in Overtown

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men 66

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine 22

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser 140

Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers

View More Video