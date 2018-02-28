This Miami sorority was known for its sexy recruitment video. Now it’s been shut down.

A sorority at the University of Miami has been temporarily shut down.
Delta Gamma Beta Tau was suspended after videos on social media appeared to show hazing of some kind, reports the campus newspaper The Miami Hurricane.
The sorority’s president, Emily Gerstein, sent an email Tuesday informing her sisters. It read, in part, that the women could no longer participate in “meetings, recruitment activities, social functions, educational programs, formals, community service/philanthropy, intramurals, etc.”
The house’s Facebook page has been taken down.
On Wednesday, Dean of Students Ryan Holmes issued a statement to The Miami Hurricane about Delta Gamma, whose official name is Delta Gamma Fraternity:
“The University of Miami Dean of Students Office received a report alleging that members of the Delta Gamma Fraternity were involved in events that are in violation of the university’s alcohol and hazing policies. Given the very serious allegations and the University’s zero tolerance for hazing, the Delta Gamma Chapter was issued a cease operations order. A thorough investigation will be conducted by the Dean of Students Office to determine if the organization and/or individual members violated any university policies. Anyone or any organization found responsible for violating any policies will be held accountable.”
#BREAKING: The University of Miami women’s fraternity Delta Gamma has been reportedly mandated to cease and desist all operations while it is under investigation for alleged hazing: https://t.co/vO0gTSe7Fk— The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 28, 2018
Delta Gamma’s national president, Stacia Rudge Skoog, said in a statement, that the sorority is working closely with the university “to investigate and address any behaviors that do not align with our values and fraternity standards.”
In January 2016, DG made headlines for its racy recruitment video featuring fast cars, bikinis and the beach. The snazzy production reportedly cost between $200,000-$400,000 to put together.
“Consistent with our Founders’ thoughts in 1873, our primary purpose is to create an environment for our members in which lasting friendships and our vows of sisterhood emanate all aspects of our Fraternity,” reads DG’s website. “We encourage an atmosphere which will foster high ideals of friendship among college women, promote their educational and cultural interests, create in them a true sense of social responsibility and develop in them high qualities of character.”
