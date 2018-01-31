Illegal gold dealer weeps as he’s sent to prison for money laundering

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:56 Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines Pause 0:57 South Florida serial robber strikes again 0:30 Thief swipes packages from Miramar home 1:17 Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 0:50 Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme 1:14 Gimenez delivers State of the County speech 0:42 Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant 0:23 Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet 0:31 Political ad raises eyebrows in Florida 0:33 This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In the Colombian rainforest, outlaw gold mines are poisoning workers and the environment. Police venture deep into the jungle to destroy them with explosives. Jim Wyss, Edited by Matias J. Ocner jwyss@miamiherald.com

