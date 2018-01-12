A pedestrian in Boynton Beach was killed Friday night by a Brightline train, the day before it debuted on its Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach run.
A pedestrian in Boynton Beach was killed Friday night by a Brightline train, the day before it debuted on its Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach run. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com
A pedestrian in Boynton Beach was killed Friday night by a Brightline train, the day before it debuted on its Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach run. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

South Florida

Brightline train hits and kills woman day before its public debut

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

January 12, 2018 10:29 PM

A woman was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach Friday, as the train gave preview rides to government officials and members of the media.

The incident comes just one day before the train line launches its first public run between downtown Fort Lauderdale and downtown West Palm Beach — a 33-minute nonstop ride.

A spokesman for the private rail line said in a statement: “Brightline’s team is cooperating with local authorities. This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. We continue to stress safety and the adherence to the rules and laws in place around active railroads.”

“We are still looking into the matter and it is still under investigation,” said Mike Reininger, Brightline’s executive director.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the Palm Beach Post, the train struck the woman at about 6:25 p..m. when it was traveling north on the Florida East Coast Railway.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Jaclyn Smith told the news outlet that it was still unclear how the woman got on the tracks and that though there were people on the train, there were no other injuries.

It’s possible that those passengers were politicians and reporters. On Friday, Brightline gave government officials and media personnel a preview of the soon-to-come commute.

The train made an abrupt stop as it traveled on the railway, one passenger told the Sun Sentinel, adding that they were waiting on the tracks for about two hours. According to the news outlet, an employee told passengers that there had been a “trespasser incident.”

The death is being investigated by Boynton Beach police. Phone calls from the Miami Herald late Friday weren’t immediately returned.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

More Videos

South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks 1:10

South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks

Pause
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas 1:55

Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers 2:43

Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python 0:30

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

  • Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

    Brightline launched their first train route from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, bringing new commuting options that the rail line says will alleviate traffic hassles for commuters, while also offering comfort and convenient amenities. Routes to Miami and Orlando are next for the rail line.

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Brightline launched their first train route from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, bringing new commuting options that the rail line says will alleviate traffic hassles for commuters, while also offering comfort and convenient amenities. Routes to Miami and Orlando are next for the rail line.

Emily Michot Miami Herald

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks 1:10

South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks

Pause
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas 1:55

Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers 2:43

Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python 0:30

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

  • South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks

    Haitian-American community leaders in Miami gathered Friday night to remember the 300,000 lives lost in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, but they ended up responding to reports that President Donald Trump referred to their nation as a “shithole” and wanted to exclude Haitians from any special protected status.

South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks

View More Video