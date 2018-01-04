Malachi Love-Robinson
Malachi Love-Robinson Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office
Malachi Love-Robinson Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office

South Florida

This teen faked being a doctor. But his going to prison is the real deal.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 06:43 PM

The teenager who was arrested almost two years ago for impersonating a doctor pleaded guilty Thursday to several felony charges including practicing medicine without a license, court records show.

Malachi Love-Robinson, now 20, was sentenced to three-and-a half years in prison. He will get credit for already serving 483 days.

Also part of the punishment: He will owe $80,000 when he gets out of prison, according to the Sun Sentinel.

In February 2016, Love-Robinson was arrested after he examined a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputy posing as a patient at New Birth New Life Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That wasn’t the first time Malachi-Robinson was accused of impersonating a doctor. He had already been under the department’s radar after complaints, which included at least one gynecological exam at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the Sun Sentinel reported.

“Love-Robinson has a history of presenting himself as a medical doctor and was previously Baker Acted by the city of West Palm Beach Police Department,” a deputy wrote in his arrest report.

At the time, he was also charged with stealing from an 86-year-old woman. According to his arrest report, Love-Robinson forged checks belonging to a woman who sought help for her stomach pain.

After his arrest, the teen denied all of the accusations in an interview with the Palm Beach Post.

On Thursday, however, Love-Robinson, who according to the Sun-Sentinel faced up to 90 years in prison, also pleaded guilty to practing naturopathy without a license and grand theft.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Churros and Hot Chocolate! Miami's answer to the cold weather

    Lines for fresh-fried churros at La Palma on SW 8th Street in West Miami will stretch for up to two blocks when the weather is cold (by Miami standards). La Palma expects to sell more than 1,000 churros and more than 50 gallons of hot chocolate.

Churros and Hot Chocolate! Miami's answer to the cold weather

Churros and Hot Chocolate! Miami's answer to the cold weather 1:02

Churros and Hot Chocolate! Miami's answer to the cold weather
Florida man carries frozen iguana 0:21

Florida man carries frozen iguana
Why do iguanas fall out of trees when it's too cold? 1:17

Why do iguanas fall out of trees when it's too cold?

View More Video