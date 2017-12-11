Attention, holiday travelers: Gas prices dip to a five-week low, so get out there

Some good news for commuters on Monday: Gas prices have slipped to a five-week low — which could mean more money in your pockets for holiday spending or traveling.
Florida gas prices averaged $2.41 for regular unleaded; the state average declined 3 cents in the past week. Prices are 12 cents lower than a month ago, but remain 19 cents higher than this time last year.
What’s the deal?
Experts are seeing lower gasoline demand and increased fuel supply.
“Seasonal trends like reduced gasoline demand and increased fuel supply are allowing pump prices to keep moving lower,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “The first half of December is normally characterized by weak demand, as cold weather and shorter days cause Americans to drive less. Look for another week of declines as refineries continue to produce gasoline at a much higher rate than what is being consumed.”
So where are the least expensive pumps? In Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, you can fill up your tank for $2.34 a gallon, AAA reports.
The most expensive gas price averages are in West Palm Beach ($2.54), Miami ($2.52) and Naples ($2.50).
In the Miami area, gas prices have fallen 3 cents over the past week, according to industry monitoring group GasBuddy.
Trivia for gas-ophiles: The highest average price in Florida for gasoline this year was $2.73, clocked on Sept. 9. The lowest was $2.13, on July 17. The highest average price nationwide for gasoline was $2.67, on Sept. 8, and the lowest was $2.23, on July 5.
