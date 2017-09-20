Organizations are collecting items for Irma victims. Here’s where you can donate.

Do you have extra hurricane supplies you can spare? Organizations throughout South Florida are collecting non-perishable food, clothing, blankets and supplies for babies and pets for victims of Hurricane Irma, particularly those in the Florida Keys.
Here’s a sampling of some local groups who are holding collection drives for Irma victims. For a complete list of How To Help, click here.
▪ The Junior Orange Bowl is holding a supplies drive to help Keys residents affected by Hurricane Irma. They're looking to collect food, clothing, toiletries, diapers and baby wipes, generators, fans, sunscreen, pet food, small mattresses, pillows and covers. Items can be dropped off at the Junior Orange Bowl office, 770 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 102 in Coral Gables.
▪ The Pérez Art Museum Miami has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and Feeding South Florida to collect supplies for those affected by Hurricane Irma. Those who donate will be admitted to the museum for free through Sept. 26. The Boys & Girls Clubs are collecting water, baby products, hygiene items, clothes and bug spray. Feeding South Florida is collecting non-perishable foods.
▪ The Miami Association of Realtors will collect supplies for Keys residents during its free art event "Infusion @ Leah Arts District" from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1085 E. 14 St. in Hialeah. Supplies will be shipped to Marathon on Sept. 24. The association is asking people to donate water and sports drinks, non-perishable food, flashlights and batteries, tarps, hygiene products, adult and baby diapers and bleach.
▪ Cabo Flats is collecting toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and non-perishable goods at all of its locations through Sept. 24. Those wearing a Cartel Baggers T-Shirt will also have 10 percent of their check donated to relief efforts.
▪ HistoryMiami Museum has partnered with the United Way of Miami-Dade and will donate the full cost of admission to Operation Helping Hands, a disaster relief funds that supports nonprofits, through Oct. 1.
▪ The City of Aventura and the Aventura Police Department are collecting chainsaws, pet food and cat litter, baby wipes and diapers, cleaning supplies, clothes and food. Items can be dropped off at the Government Center Police Department Community Room at 19200 W. Country Club Drive in Aventura.
▪ The City of Coral Gables has started a disaster relief collection drive to help those in the Keys left homeless by Hurricane Irma. Through Sept. 29, people can donate clothes, towels, linens and hygiene products at the Public Safety Building at 2801 Salzedo St. Food is not being accepted.
▪ The University of Miami’s Butler Center for Service and Leadership, with the Division of Student Affairs, has organized a day of service for current students to volunteer at various sites throughout Miami-Dade from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Those interested will meet at the UC Rock Plaza on the Coral Gables campus and can contact contact Megan Ondrizek at m.ondrizek@umiami.edu for more information.
Comments