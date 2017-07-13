Nationwide Medicare fraud bust includes 80 suspects in South Florida

More than 400 suspects nationwide have been charged with falsely billing $1.3 billion to the taxpayer-funded Medicare program, including about 80 defendants in South Florida — the country's epicenter of healthcare fraud, federal authorities said Thursday,
Of the total nationwide, more than 100 suspects work as physicians and other medical professionals, who are charged with conspiracy and related offenses to defraud the massive government health insurance program.
At a press conference in Washington, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions highlighted the role of healthcare professionals in the largest takedown of Medicare fraud offenders in the nation's history. The total defendants and false claims far surpassed last year's Medicare fraud takedown, which has become an annual show of force to combat the persistent problem that has cost the U.S. government billions of dollars in losses over the past decade.
In South Florida alone, the roughly 80 newly charged defendants were accused of submitting more than $140 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for services that were either not necessary or provided, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Miami.
Authorities spotlighted a Palm Beach County sober-homes facility for Medicare patients with substance abuse problems, saying the owners and others submitted $58 million in Medicare claims for bogus drug treatment services.
This story will be updated later today as more information is provided.
