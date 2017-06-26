Group of Fort Lauderdale teens swipe Porsche, guns and $200,000 in island robbery

Six Fort Lauderdale teenagers were charged with stealing a Porsche, two handguns and more than $200,000 in cash from a home on an island north of Fort Pierce.
In the early hours on April 27, the teenage boys robbed a home on the 200 block of Marina Drive on North Hutchinson Island in what police called an “affluent neighborhood.” The six took guns, a safe full of cash and documents and a 2014 Porche Cayman, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The Porsche is valued at around $55,000.
The safe was found empty and several days after the break-in, the Porsche was found in Delray Beach with the key in the vehicle.
Michael Bush, 14, Joshua Sargeant, 14, Rural Scott, 15, Walter Walker, 16, Shomari Smith, 14 and Jeremiah Laplace, 15, were arrested on charges including armed burglary and grand theft. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives interviewed all six teenagers while in custody for other crimes. All but Sargeant confessed to the Marina Drive burglary.
In the days after the burglary, Laplace used the cash to buy a Dodge Challenger Helicat for his mother, a Mercedes C300 for himself, a gold chain, gold bracelet and permanent gold teeth, he told police. He also gave his mother $40,000 in cash.
While in a Pompano Beach motel, Laplace decided to “hit up a house north near Orlando” with “his boys,” he told police. They drove to Marina Drive in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe and knocked on several houses until they found one where no one was home. Bush entered through an unlocked back door and took the safe from the kitchen, according to a police report.
Sargeant — who “thinks he’s Scarface,” according to a police report — took a loaded pistol and revolver off a table in the living room.
Scott told police he did not enter the house because he’d “already been through this” and he called his mother to tell her. He was wearing ankle monitor on the day of the burglary. Scott was the passenger in the stolen Porsche, which Smith drove to a Fort Pierce Marathon Gas Station.
The teenagers all met at the gas station, where Bush broke into the safe with a crowbar and divvied up the money.
Police said the group of teenagers made similar robberies in Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton.
All of the teenagers are being held on bail at the St. Lucie County Jail except for Scott and Smith, who are being held without bail.
Comments