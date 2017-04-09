One officer killed, another injured in a Key West off-duty crash

The Delray Beach Police Department was mourning one of its officers and hoping for the recovery of another Sunday, after the two were involved in an off-duty crash in Key West, Jeffrey Goldman, the department’s chief, said.
Officer Christine Braswell, 40, who was with the department for more than 10 years, was riding a scooter with fellow officer Bernenda Marc, 25, when they were hit by an oncoming car Saturday, according to a department Facebook post.
The Key West Police Department told the Palm Beach Post that the 3 a.m. crash happened when the driver of the car turned left in front of the scooter the two women were on. The crash is under investigation.
Braswell was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died, and Marc was taken to Jackson South with critical injuries, the chief said.
“We will all miss her bright smile, jovial personality and how hard she loved and cared for all of those who had the privilege to know her,” Goldman said of Braswell in the Facebook post. “We will post updates as officer Marc’s condition improves.”
Goldman said in the post that Braswell, who was on the department’s SWAT team and was a SWAT sniper, “shared her passion for law enforcement” by training new officers, becoming an instructor at Broward College and mentoring teens in the department’s explorer program.
Those who knew Braswell took to social media Sunday to share their memories and offer their condolences. Many changed their profile picture to a police shield with a blue line in memory.
“Today we said goodbye to a great officer and an even better person,” Joey Cafone, a Delray Beach firefighter, said in a Facebook post. “Working with you on the SWAT Team was an absolute honor and pleasure. May you forever rest easy sister, we have it from here.”
