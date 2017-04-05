Holocaust survivor says forgiveness can set you free

1:07 Bicycling thief steals homeowner's bike wagon and loads with with pricey goods Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:09 Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talks about being stopped at FLL

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

2:22 Ellington: "We're excited for this road trip."

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese