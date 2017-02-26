He captured South Florida in his work. Veteran el Nuevo Herald photographer dies at 51

Experiencing life through his lens, photographer Héctor Gabino captured South Florida’s everyday events in his images for more than two decades. And he did it with a unique eye and an almost lyrical style.
Just as his photos and videos recorded local history for el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald, they now mark his colleagues’ memories of the visual poet who took them.
Gabino died Saturday in Miami at the age of 51, after a battle with cancer that he fought with the same optimism and strong will that were characteristic of his friendly personality.
“Hector filled our lives with adventure, love and laughter,” said his wife, Cynthia Corzo. “He always had a great relationship with his daughter, Gabriella. He taught her to swim, and they played jokes and tricks on each other. He loved to cook and discover new recipes. One of his most famous dishes are the ‘Gabo Burgers.’ ”
Corzo fell in love with Gabino when she was a reporter for el Nuevo Herald in the 1990s, attracted by his positive outlook and his work as a photojournalist.
“He reflected not only what he saw through his lens but also what he felt in his heart,” she said.
Born in Puerto Rico, Gabino covered many of the major events that shook South Florida, such as the Cuban rafter crisis of 1994 and the fight over Elián Gonzalez in 2000.
But his most distinctive photos came from the sports events he covered, documenting the victories and defeats of the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Heat and the Miami Marlins down to the finest details.
The news of his death cast a shadow over el Nuevo Herald’s newsroom, where colleagues respected his work and loved him since he joined the newspaper in 1994.
“He was always happy. He was an excellent colleague, and as a photographer, he had a passionate eye that brought prizes to his photos and videos,” said Executive Editor Myriam Marquez.
“He did a spectacular job capturing life in our city,” Marquez said. “He loved to cover sports, but he also excelled at breaking news.”
