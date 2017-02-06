Federal judge says accused South Florida sex trafficker is ‘playing games’

Christopher Glenn, a South Florida computer whiz serving 10 years in prison on an espionage conviction, is back in federal court — but this time on charges of having sex with underage girls while working as a U.S. military contractor in Honduras.
Glenn, however, is not your typical defendant. The 36-year-old West Palm Beach man fired his assistant public defender and insisted on representing himself. He even insisted on a Spanish interpreter to translate the proceedings, though he was born and raised in New York and spoke fluent English during his prior espionage case.
On Monday, at the start of his sex-trafficking trial, Glenn tested the patience of a federal judge, prosecutors and jurors when he repeatedly said he was not prepared to proceed. “I’m not ready to defend myself,” he argued.
Finally, U.S. District Judge Robert Scola had no choice but to appoint a defense attorney who had been on standby for him. “He is clearly playing games with this court and putting me in an untenable situation,” Scola declared.
And so began one of the most bizarre trials in recent federal court history in Miami. Glenn is charged in a 10-count indictment with sex trafficking with minors, possession of child pornography and other offenses while working as a computer contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense in Honduras as well as Iraq over the past decade.
During an opening statement, federal prosecutor Vanessa Singh Johannes told jurors that Glenn was a smart, shrewd man whose crime was “to take advantage of some of the world’s poorest people.”
The prosecutor said Glenn recruited several Honduran village girls in their teens with enticements of money, shelter and food, then exploited them for sex — even forcing the victims to take what he called “vitamins” that caused them to “black out.” In one instance, she said, Glenn used a “long medical stick” to penetrate the private parts of a 13-year-old girl in his home.
Johannes said the defendant forced a couple of the girls to marry him in sham ceremonies conducted in Arabic but did not file any paperwork with Honduran officials — living out a “dark, secret life” with them. After the girls ran away, she said he paid new ones to help him recruit other minors in Honduran villages.
But his private life in Honduran began to unravel in 2012 after the FBI began investigating Glenn’s alleged illicit activities, including discovering child-porn images on his computer dating back to when he worked as a military contractor in Iraq more than a decade ago.
Eventually, the U.S. attorney’s office in South Florida charged Glenn with violating the Espionage Act for removing classified information from military computers. After he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in 2015, Glenn was charged with the latest sex-trafficking offenses last year.
His newly appointed defense attorney, Joseph Rosenbaum, is scheduled to deliver his opening statement on Monday afternoon.
Jay Weaver: 305-376-3446, @jayhweaver
Comments