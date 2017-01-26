This weather is making us bake (in the heat) and shake (in the cold)

Get ready to sweat: Temperatures will reach 84 degrees in Miami on Thursday.
But relief is on the way.
The temperature will drop to 66 degrees Thursday night, with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday will see highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s overnight. The cooler weather will continue over the weekend, with a chance of rain on Saturday night and Sunday.
Monday will bring another cool wave, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, stretching into Tuesday and Wednesday.
This has been a strange week for weather in South Florida.
A tornado touched down in the Miami Springs area just before 4 a.m. Monday morning and tore a path of destruction to Hialeah, with winds reaching 107 mph. The same front wreaked havoc in Georgia and other parts of the South on Sunday, killing at least 18 people.
