How the circus in South Florida changed through the years

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:29 He invited them back to his place for drinks. When he woke up, all his stuff was gone

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement

2:00 Obama hosts final Kennedy Center Honors

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy