What’s open and closed as the New Year begins

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed New Year’s weekend, Sunday and Monday:
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.
Broward County offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade courts: Closed.
Broward courts: Closed Friday and Monday.
Public schools: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Stock markets: Closed.
Banks: Most are closed Monday. Check with your bank for schedule.
Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.
Broward libraries: Close at 6 p.m. Saturday, and remain closed Sunday and Monday.
Tri-Rail: Regular schedule on Monday.
Miami-Dade Transit: Weekend schedule on Monday.
Broward Transit: Holiday service on Sunday, regular service on Monday.
Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Regular schedule.
Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with individual cities for schedule.
Malls: Most are open Sunday and Monday.
