December 29, 2016 11:20 AM

What’s open and closed as the New Year begins

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed New Year’s weekend, Sunday and Monday:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.

Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed.

Broward courts: Closed Friday and Monday.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed Monday. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Close at 6 p.m. Saturday, and remain closed Sunday and Monday.

Tri-Rail: Regular schedule on Monday.

Miami-Dade Transit: Weekend schedule on Monday.

Broward Transit: Holiday service on Sunday, regular service on Monday.

Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Regular schedule.

Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with individual cities for schedule.

Malls: Most are open Sunday and Monday.

