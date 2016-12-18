South Florida

December 18, 2016 11:48 AM

While the U.S. freezes its you-know-what off, Miami is sweating its you-know-what off

By David J. Neal

Some parts of the country were happy their Sunday temperature broke 0. In South Florida, the temperature flirted with heat records.

The National Weather Service forecast predicts Miami and Fort Lauderdale will come close to their record highs of 87 degrees (Dec. 18), 86 degrees (Dec. 19, Fort Lauderdale) and 85 degrees (Dec. 19, Miami).

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the heat measured 83 degrees at Miami International Airport with a forecast high of 85.

On Saturday, Miami reached 85, tying the record high for Dec. 17 set in 1965.

A polar vortex elsewhere. A solar vortex here.

Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest hoped for partial thaw. And we’re not just talking about parts of Minnesota such as International Falls (not to be confused with the Bullwinkle and Rocky fictional town, Frostbite Falls, Minn.), where it was minus 24 Sunday morning.

Denver, which usually gets cold enough to snow and stays warm enough to play in it, was below zero Saturday night. In Chicago, temperatures climbed over 0 all the way to 6 by late Sunday morning.

