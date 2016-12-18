While the U.S. freezes its you-know-what off, Miami is sweating its you-know-what off

Some parts of the country were happy their Sunday temperature broke 0. In South Florida, the temperature flirted with heat records.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts Miami and Fort Lauderdale will come close to their record highs of 87 degrees (Dec. 18), 86 degrees (Dec. 19, Fort Lauderdale) and 85 degrees (Dec. 19, Miami).
As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the heat measured 83 degrees at Miami International Airport with a forecast high of 85.
On Saturday, Miami reached 85, tying the record high for Dec. 17 set in 1965.
A polar vortex elsewhere. A solar vortex here.
12/18: Yesterday Miami set a record high. Will we set any more records across the region today? Naples is forecast to break their record. pic.twitter.com/gkhCFCWVHN— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 18, 2016
Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest hoped for partial thaw. And we’re not just talking about parts of Minnesota such as International Falls (not to be confused with the Bullwinkle and Rocky fictional town, Frostbite Falls, Minn.), where it was minus 24 Sunday morning.
Denver, which usually gets cold enough to snow and stays warm enough to play in it, was below zero Saturday night. In Chicago, temperatures climbed over 0 all the way to 6 by late Sunday morning.
Good news: It has warmed up by 2 degrees since I first arrived. Now -2 in KC.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 18, 2016
Bad news: @wingoz is about to mock me on ESPN in 10 minutes.
