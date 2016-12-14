Take a gander at the very first finished Brightline train, now steaming to South Florida

The very first finished Brightline train has left... the factory in California.
The train, consisting of two diesel-electric locomotives and four coaches, all decked out in Brightline Blue, arrived in West Palm Beach on Wednesday after a 3,000-mile journey from the Siemens manufacturing hub in Sacramento to South Florida. By rail, of course.
The train will now begin undergoing testing along the Florida East Coast Railway line between West Palm Beach and Miami, the company said.
Brightline’s parent company, Florida East Coast Industries subsidiary All Aboard Florida, is scheduled to start regular express passenger service between West Palm and Miami, with a stop in Fort Lauderdale, next summer. The company intends to add service to Orlando in 2018 along a planned new rail spur into the city’s airport.
“Having our first Brightline trainset completed and on its way to Florida is a major accomplishment and brings us one step closer to the introduction of our innovative new train service,” Brightline president Michael Reininger said in a statement.
Construction on a massive MiamiCentral station in downtown Miami is well under way. Smaller stations are also being built in downtown Fort Lauderdale and West Palm. A maintenance facility in West Palm will be home to the newly arrived train.
Siemens is building four more trainsets for Brightline’s Miami-to-West Palm service. Brightline said it expects delivery in March. Those trains will arrive in four bright hues — pink, red, orange and green.
