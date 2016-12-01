Miami developer Greer sentenced to three years in $34 million housing fraud case

3:36 How to keep bears away from your home Pause

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

0:42 King Tide recedes along the NW Fifth Street Bridge

3:07 Endangered Key deer in fight for survival against screwworms

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

1:02 Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

1:16 Pitcher Volquez signs with the Marlins

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams