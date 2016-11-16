South Florida

November 16, 2016 9:27 AM

Miami winter. That’s what you call temperatures in the 50s. And here it comes

By Chabeli Herrera

UGG boot aficionados, rejoice: Winter, at least for Miami, is coming.

Temperatures in Miami-Dade County will dip to their lowest point so far this season overnight on Sunday thanks to a cold front passing through the region. The Miami metro area will see lows in the high-60s, while the suburbs will experience frosty (by Miami standards) lows in the high 50s.

Signs of a cool-down were apparent Wednesday morning when lows dropped to 64, the lowest recorded local temperature so far this season. Meteorologist Stephen Konarik of the National Weather Service said he expects the weekend’s temperatures to set a new low.

The lows over the weekend will be slightly below the seasonal average, Konarik said. Temperatures in mid-November don’t usually drop lower than about 68 degrees.

Temperatures will remain chilly Sunday and Monday and return to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday.

