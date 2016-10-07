City raided customer deposits — $1.7 million belonging to residents, businesses

Just months before a critical audit of the city’s failing finances, Opa-locka leaders made a desperate decision.
Facing a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall, city officials turned to a source of funds that would close the deficit and mask the government’s fiscal crisis.
But the money didn’t belong to the city.
Opa-locka officials quietly tapped into the security deposits belonging to thousands of water customers — $1.7 million —wiping out nearly all of the funds and depriving local residents of their lawful money for years to come, the Miami Herald found.
By the time Luis Perez showed up at City Hall to collect his deposit in April, he was told it was gone.
“They said they didn’t have the money to pay back the deposit,” said Perez, 32, the owner of a street cleaning business. “They ate us alive — completely alive.”
The raiding of the deposits took place while city officials were spending millions on pet projects and insider deals and running up deficits that eventually prompted the governor’s office to take over the city’s operations in June.
Opa-locka officials not only failed to safeguard the funds that belonged to residents and business owners in the impoverished city, but never revealed the withdrawals to the public.
“The only thing I see them doing is helping themselves,” said George Suarez, a chef who purchased a home in Opa-locka last year. “Now who can we trust?”
In just four months, the city drained the bank account of deposits that range from $170 for homeowners to thousands for commercial users. The amount left: $16,267.
State law mandates that all deposits taken by public utilities be refunded to customers after two years of paying their bills on time.
The city has been the target of an FBI investigation that led to bribery charges in August against the city manager and a public works supervisor for shaking down business owners for permits and licenses. Both have pleaded guilty. Grand jury indictments are expected against others, according to confidential sources.
But the withdrawals of the customer water deposits represents a far different level of wrongdoing that has yet to be examined by federal and state agents probing the city.
To this day, the most current audit shows Opa-locka has the money safely in the bank — drawing interest — with plenty of funds to return to customers.
But as early as August 2014, the city began drawing down on the money in discreet transfers that continued through November without even a promise to pay back the funds, according to interviews and records obtained by the Herald.
“That’s fraud,” said Dennis Dycus, a certified public accountant and recognized expert on government spending practices. “I would be calling the local district attorney. That’s not their money to take.”
Unlike other transfers from restricted funds to fill budget gaps, the city’s taking of the deposits presents a far more egregious use of the public’s money, said Merrett Stierheim, a deputized inspector general who is helping the state oversee the city’s troubled finances.
“If that was a lawyer handling an escrow account, he would have been disbarred,” said Stierheim, a former Miami-Dade County manager.
That’s fraud. I would be calling the local district attorney. That’s not their money to take. Dennis Dycus, certified public accountant and recognized expert on government spending practices
Several top elected leaders contacted by the Herald said they did not know about the withdrawals and would not have approved them. “That’s something you don’t touch,” said longtime Commissioner Joseph Kelley, a former mayor of the city.
Vice Mayor Timothy Holmes said he was riled by the disclosures. “It’s not the city’s money. If people pay their bills, they get it back,” he said. Mayor Myra Taylor and Commissioner Luis Santiago did not respond to interview requests.
Sources who spoke to the Herald on the condition of anonymity said city administrators were under pressure to ensure Opa-locka finished the fiscal year in the black. The city was engaged in numerous projects that were funded through state programs that required the city to be solvent.
Susan Gooding-Liburd, a CPA who served as finance director, ordered the withdrawals from a bank account, according to records and interviews. Now a finance officer for the city of Lauderdale Lakes, she did not respond to interview requests. Kelvin Baker, who resigned as Opa-locka city manager last year, did not return phone calls.
The decisions to reach into the customer deposits began two years ago just as Opa-locka was confronting dwindling revenues that were putting the city in peril.
Opa-locka officials had been steeped in a spending spree that included hundreds of thousands for employee bonuses, and travel and entertainment charges while property taxes had plunged by more than 27 percent over the prior decade.
With several projects underway, including talks to purchase a new City Hall complex in 2015, Opa-locka began tapping into the customers’ money.
The first breach was in August 2014, when city officials took $200,000, transferring the money into the general fund. The next month, they took another $834,000. They followed with two more transfers in October and November for $100,000 each.
The moves allowed city officials to show a balanced budget without divulging their actions to the public, according to confidential sources.
What’s unclear is why the money transfers were not noted by the city’s independent auditor the next year when he released his annual audit, experts say. It was clear from bank records at the time that the deposits were nearly drained.
In addition to the lack of disclosure, questions abound over just how much money the city took.
Bank records show $1.25 million was withdrawn by city officials, but that doesn’t account for all the money. In 2014, the city’s audit showed the customer deposits topping $1.7 million.
Roderick Harvey, a longtime Hollywood CPA whose firm performed the audit, did not respond to an interview request.
Dycus, who once performed state exams in Tennessee, said the auditor should have reviewed the bank statements. “They are supposed to independently verify” the numbers, said Dycus, a certified fraud examiner.
Another question is where the city spent the customers’ money.
Luis Perez said he was told by a city employee in May that the money was used to pay Opa-locka employees. “They had more important things to deal with than our stuff,” said Perez, who is still trying to get his refund.
Regardless of the city’s crisis, the deposits should never have been touched, said Michael Futterman, a Miami CPA. “They violated what’s in the statute,” said Futterman, a partner at Marcum LLP in Miami. “You can’t just use it and replenish it when you feel like it.”
One former prosecutor, who once led the public corruption unit at the U.S. attorney’s office, said the taking of the deposits was an extreme step by officials who put aside “their ethical and legal obligations.”
“There are statutes that specifically prohibit the movement of funds that belong to other people, whether it be for legitimate or illegitimate purposes,” attorney David Weinstein said.
Perez, a Nicaraguan immigrant who realized his dream of starting a business, said he is so angry over the loss of his money that he decided to break from the past and not donate to the city’s annual holiday drive.
“We can’t trust them anymore,” he said.
Jay Weaver: 305-376-3446, @jayhweaver
Michael Sallah: 305-962-2218, @MikeSallah7
