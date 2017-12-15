Vietnam vet says botched feeding tube sent food into his lungs. Now he’s suing the VA

The Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center in Miami cares for about 58,000 patients a year and serves Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. A Miami veteran recently filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Miami VA Healthcare System alleging that doctors misplaced a feeding tube into his lung, causing a life-threatening blood infection, inflammation of his lungs and pneumonia. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com