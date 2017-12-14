Parents followed doctors’ orders for sick child but meningitis diagnosis came too late

More Videos 0:47 Grieving mother speaks to media about son's death of meningitis Pause 2:10 New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 0:55 5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare 1:58 December 2017 python elimination program update 0:49 13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast 1:38 City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 1:28 Mom killed days before her son’s graduation 2:26 Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson talks about team’s mounting injuries Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Grieving mother speaks to media about son's death of meningitis Doreen Mincey, the mother of a 22-month-old child who died of a suspected case of meningitis, speaks to the media at her attorney's office in Coral Gables on Dec. 14, 2017. Her son Connor is one of two children who attended a Miami daycare center who died of suspected meningitis. Doreen Mincey, the mother of a 22-month-old child who died of a suspected case of meningitis, speaks to the media at her attorney's office in Coral Gables on Dec. 14, 2017. Her son Connor is one of two children who attended a Miami daycare center who died of suspected meningitis. Al Diaz Miami Herald

Doreen Mincey, the mother of a 22-month-old child who died of a suspected case of meningitis, speaks to the media at her attorney's office in Coral Gables on Dec. 14, 2017. Her son Connor is one of two children who attended a Miami daycare center who died of suspected meningitis. Al Diaz Miami Herald