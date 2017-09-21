Jury orders Leon Medical Centers pay $13 million to man blinded after cataract surgery

More Videos 0:37 FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables Pause 1:26 Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 1:52 Pat Riley speaks about Hurricane Irma relief efforts 0:33 Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 1:31 'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria 0:50 See what the 2017-18 Miami Heat look like 2:07 Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge 1:11 Hurricane Maria nears Turks and Caicos Islands 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 3:45 Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Leon Medical Centers member blinded by cataract surgery Manuel Diaz, 80, was blinded by an ophthalmologist who injected the wrong type of antibiotic into his right eye during cataract surgery in 2013. Diaz is one of 13 patients who allege that Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen blinded him during cataract surgery. Diaz reached a confidential settlement with Leon-Rosen, but not with Leon Medical Centers. In August, a Miami jury ordered Leon Medical Centers to pay Diaz $13 million because Leon-Rosen had acted as "an apparent agent" of the Medicare clinics, which have nearly 40,000 members in Miami-Dade. A second trial against Leon Medical Centers is scheduled to take place in November. Manuel Diaz, 80, was blinded by an ophthalmologist who injected the wrong type of antibiotic into his right eye during cataract surgery in 2013. Diaz is one of 13 patients who allege that Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen blinded him during cataract surgery. Diaz reached a confidential settlement with Leon-Rosen, but not with Leon Medical Centers. In August, a Miami jury ordered Leon Medical Centers to pay Diaz $13 million because Leon-Rosen had acted as "an apparent agent" of the Medicare clinics, which have nearly 40,000 members in Miami-Dade. A second trial against Leon Medical Centers is scheduled to take place in November. Roberto Koltun/ Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald

