Secret life of former Bascom Palmer chair unveiled after woman overdoses

In this 2003 photograph, Dr. Carmen Puliafito is shown second from the right. Puliafito led the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute from 2001 to 2007. According to a report published Sunday in the Los Angeles Times, Puliafito led a double life that included doing drugs in hotel rooms with people much younger than him. He resigned as dean of the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine in March 2016. Three weeks prior, a 21-year-old woman overdosed in Puliafito’s presence in a Southern California hotel room.