Florida could be “ground zero” for Republican health plan’s effects, AARP says

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement Pause

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:27 White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

2:46 Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal