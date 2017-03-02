At Obamacare rally in Miami, activists call on Congress to preserve health law

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech Pause

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

1:16 Bernie Sanders supporters stage protest in media tent at DNC