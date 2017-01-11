Florida office surgery centers will be inspected differently. Are patients at risk?

1:03 3 ways to protect yourself from Zika Pause

1:51 Wynwood baker's newest creation — shrine to Zika

3:04 Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares Wynwood Zika-free

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

0:19 Trump: 'Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing'

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest